I am writing this letter in support of Van Carney for the Stonewall-Hawthorne district. I was born in this county, went to school here, and have lived the majority of my life in beautiful Rappahannock. This county holds a very special place in my heart and I wish nothing but the best for it. I know from growing up around him that Van Carney wishes the same.
A native son of Rappahannock, Carney has done much for the county we all love. He and his brothers operate Pen Druid Brewery, which has gone out of its way to support the community since they opened its doors. Hosting the wonderful Rappahannock Farmers Market, Pen Druid gives local farmers and artisans a platform to sell their products. Besides being a successful entrepreneur, Carney is an all-around great individual who has the best interests for the county at heart. Anyone who has had the pleasure of sharing a conversation with Carney knows this to be true, and knows the passion he has for helping Rappahannock.
As a native son myself, I share the unique perspective of young individuals who wish to make a life in Rappahannock. While we don’t want our county to become some overdeveloped suburb, we need elected officials who will advocate for us and do all they can to make Rappahannock a place where young adults and families can afford to put down roots, make a living, and give back to the community. As a family man who has done just that, Carney fits the bill of what a forward-looking Rappahannock needs in our elected officials. I personally know both candidates but for this county to continue to evolve and prosper, we need to elect compassionate, driven people who hold the best interests of Rappahannock at heart. There is no doubt in my mind that Carney is the correct choice.
