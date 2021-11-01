Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The upcoming election for Board of Supervisors provides a stark choice for those of us living in the Stonewall-Hawthorne District, where my wife and I have lived for the last twenty years.
On the one hand is Van Carney, a young entrepreneur raising his children in the same area where he himself grew up. Van’s stake in the county goes far beyond the business he and his brothers have built through a vision for what is possible in this magical place and the hard work essential to making it a success.
When Van came to our home this spring to introduce himself and to discuss the County and its direction going forward, I quickly realized he was not just a guy running for office. He has a burning need to quiet the divisiveness that currently marks our public discourse.
In fact, when I spoke to him recently, he mentioned that while he is hopeful of winning a seat on the county Board of Supervisors, he is most hopeful that, win or lose, his campaign might help bring more civility and respect to our public forum. Van wants most of all to preserve this beautiful place we all call home, but he also knows it will have to adapt to the changes that pervade our world, even here in Rappahannock.
If you have talked to Van in person, you know he is honest, caring, and incredibly intelligent. Just the person I want to represent me in a County government looking forward, not backward.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...