In the 46 years I have lived in Rappahannock County, I have seen much change. Like watching a tree grow, the stages are not visible, but over time the results are remarkable. In Rappahannock, the changes are profound and concerning. Farmers, both large and small, who own the land they farm, have dwindled. The public school attendance has declined by almost half. The fire and rescue companies struggle to find and recruit necessary members.
Rappahannock County is becoming a retirement community, a shadow of its former self. Unless we attract younger, active working age residents, the decline of our community will continue. It will have the life of a candle not a tree.
Just as the previous generation bequeathed to Van Carney the rural natural beauty of the Rappahannock landscape, Carney will provide an unbroken chain of preservation and conservation for future generations.
Carney has established a thriving business which enlivens the landscape and aids other destination tourism businesses.
In Carney we have a candidate who has experienced the past that we cherish and the future that we need. Carney exemplifies the character, integrity and business acumen that we need in a supervisor. He has my vote and I urge you to vote for Carney too.
