We believe that you can retain your core values and treat others with respect. We believe that positivity is contagious and that smiles and handshakes are important. We believe that a county the size of Rappahannock should be pleasant place in which to live and raise children.
We want our government officials to be people that we and our children can look up to, and whose remarks are positive and not insulting. We want leaders who enter into problem solving with an open mind and not a hidden agenda. We would like to have leaders who listen to us and respect us and our concerns; leaders who conduct the county business without resorting to slurs and name calling, and without bringing lawsuits against our own county. We have paid for far too many lawsuits already.
We know that doing things the tried and true way works in many cases, but with the advances of technology and science we believe that changes sometimes need to be made. We trust Van Carney with the land conservation and climate issues. We trust him to support schools which enable our children to keep up with the changing technology and science of today so that they are better equipped for tomorrow. We trust Carney to know that you can disagree without being disagreeable. We would love to have fiber optics come to Rappahannock because we dread the day we will have to cut down trees to accommodate satellite TV and internet. We are endorsing Carey because we feel that he is a positive, competent person with the best interests of Rappahannock as his guide.
