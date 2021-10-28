Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The upcoming election between Van Carney and David Konick for Supervisor will have a profound impact on the Board’s future composition, civility and its ability to work collaboratively in addressing the county’s most pressing issues. These two candidates could not be more different.
Van Carney is a successful businessman who grew up here, invested in the county and its residents, is dedicated, dependable and an individual of the highest integrity. He is objective, unbiased, understands the county’s issues and challenges with teamwork and leadership skills in getting things done. These characteristics are all very important in a candidate for supervisor.
In my opinion, Konick is self-centered, arrogant, confrontational and brings a personal agenda with his candidacy. He has been the most divisive person in the county over the last 20 years. Lawsuits against the County, Town of Washington, Board of Supervisors, plus his own Board of Zoning Appeals on which he served has cost the county tens of thousands of taxpayer’s dollars in legal fees. If elected, what is to stop him from suing the Board if he disagrees with a vote.
Most disturbing is his dubious behavior toward women, including inappropriate language with a female county employee. He was convicted by a Rappahannock County Jury of the criminal offense of “obscene, vulgar, lewd, lascivious and indecent language” which resulted in a fine and more importantly, a reprimand from the Virginia State Bar Association. He is not a good candidate for the Board of Supervisors. A vote for Konick is condoning his bad behavior.
For these reasons, I urge your vote for Van Carney in the upcoming election.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...