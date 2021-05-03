Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Last Thursday at the Rappahannock Food Pantry, there was cause for celebration.
In the day’s mail was a $907 donation from Amissville United Methodist Church’s Lenten collection. In the midst of a pandemic, when so many people aren’t able to attend services, this was a particularly wonderful gift. Also on Thursday, we received the pantry’s quarterly contribution from St. Peter Church and a handful of checks from individual pantry benefactors. Our spirits were soaring!
Then at 1 p.m., we took a reservation for the last available time slot for the pantry’s annual fund-raising dinner on May 8, this year being done pandemic-style as a fancy-dress, elegant gourmet drive-through. We are sold out for success!
Once again, the Food Pantry, its volunteers and patrons are so grateful for the support from all of our Rappahannock community.
Daphne Hutchinson
Washington
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.