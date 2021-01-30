Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The Knights of Columbus together with parishioners have installed a Cemetery of Innocents in front of St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington.
Each tiny white flag memorializes one of the more than 3,000 victims of abortion whose lives are ended each day in America.
Jeffrey E. Knight
Washington
