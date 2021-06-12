Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
While I think Ms. Sheila Gresinger’s letter is the most eloquent response to Mr. Ron Maxwell’s hyperbolic diatribe, Mr. Maxwell makes certain assertions that need to be addressed.
Mr. Akre and his family have done more to preserve open space, wildlife habitat and clean water than almost any other family in this county. The fact that Mr. Maxwell does not know that only reflects the Akres’ humility and desire to be in the background.
The necessary balance to 25-acre zoning is to make places available so that those who cannot afford or do not want large lots can still live in this county. The comprehensive plan calls for exactly this kind of development in the villages. We are more than lucky that Mr. Akre has chosen to provide much needed residential housing and space for the Food Pantry in a way that preserves the aesthetic of the town and county. He could, after all, put a huge gas station or truck stop on the county part of this land, as it is zoned commercial.
Citing Alan Zuschlag does not provide a good source for information on affordable housing. Zuschlag’s idea of “affordable” is housing that rents for $2,000 a month. If you make $15 per hour, (do the math), you can’t afford that rent. Moreover, a recent study published in this paper showed a huge disparity between median income and median housing costs in Rappahannock County.
If Mr. Maxwell had any real involvement with the food pantry, which he clearly does not, he would know that the board has been looking for appropriate space for years. This gift of space for the pantry is a true blessing.
The Town of Washington and the County of Rappahannock owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the Akre family. We should all be thankful that a family of such amazing generosity has chosen to make Rappahannock home.
Steph Ridder
Flint Hill