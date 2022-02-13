Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I’ll admit that at first I was confused by Scott McBride’s letter last week, but then I googled Scott and found his “Mustard Seed” Master Builder Company’s website and his mission statement including reference to “Faith” — and well, then I just knew that this is a man who must have read at least part of the Bible at some time in his life. And so he couldn’t possibly have been serious in his instructions to parents to stop their children from reading the Bible!
Jesus said in Matthew 17:20: ‘Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed you can say to this mountain, Move from here to there’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.’
Sure the Bible can be divisive. So was the Civil War, but we still teach that to kids. Children should read the bible! One day your kids may want to take something they learned from the Bible and start their own successful company! As well as a life more abundant!
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...