Although the Lions’ Club big annual Chilifest fundraiser was sidelined this year by COVID-19, I am delighted to report the club forged ahead with its Grand Raffle. Thanks to the generous support from our community, this turned out to one of our most successful fundraisers. Every dollar raised will be donated back to organizations and projects that benefit the residents of Rappahannock County
I would like to thank all our sponsors: Greve Foundation, Thornton Hill Hounds, Rappahannock Hunt, Atlantic Union Bank, Real Estate III, Rappahannock News, Critical Stages Design, B&B Signal, Racer Construction, Rose Hill Veterinary, Cheri Woodard Realty, Harris Hollow Foods, CFC Farm and Home, Belle Meade, Williams Farm, Rappland Yoga, Compass Capital, as well as all those who bought raffle tickets. There were five raffle winners, each receiving $1,000. One of the winners, Mathew Black, generously donated his winnings back to the club.
I would also like to thank all our club members who lined up sponsors and sold raffle tickets, especially Frank Raiter, Gary Giebel, Larry Grove, Bill Pragluski, Joel Daczewitz, and Rick and Kaye Kohler who were there helping every step of the way.
We missed seeing our friends and supporters this year and hope we can gather once again for Chilifest in 2021.
Jim Manwaring
Rappahannock Lions Club
