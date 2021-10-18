letter-mail-envelope-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. 

The upcoming Nov. 2 election has become a heated contest. Civility has been tossed out and replaced with obvious bias, slanted reporting and attack ads.

Looks like “dirty politics” has reached our local level. David Konick has chosen not to descend to the level of his opponent and his attackers. This shows his commitment to the core issue: What is best for Rappahannock County?

I’ll answer that question succinctly: Konick is the person that is most qualified for the seat on the Board of Supervisors.

Konick’s past service to our county and his extensive knowledge of both the Comprehensive Plan (remember, he was one of the authors) and the zoning ordinances, gives me complete confidence that our county will be under excellent stewardship with Konick.

Stonewall-Hawthorne voters will be well served having Konick on the Board of Supervisors.

Deak Deakins

Rock Mills

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you