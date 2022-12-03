Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I am writing to clarify an article about the Shenandoah National Park Trust that appeared in the Nov. 17 edition of the paper. The headline read, "Park's chief non-profit holds event in D.C. to expand reach." While I fully support the mission of the Trust as the Park's philanthropic partner, I would like to note that the Trust is one of three co-equal partners of Shenandoah National Park and not the Park’s “chief non-profit.”
The Park's other two partners are the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, who partners with the park to help keep its 500 miles of hiking trails open to the public, and the Shenandoah National Park Association, which operates the park stores at the Dickey Ridge and Big Meadows visitor centers. Profits from the sales in those two stores are returned directly to the park to support its education and interpretive programs.
Each of the park's three partners plays a critical role in helping Shenandoah make the experience of its visitors the very best it can be.
