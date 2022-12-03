letter-b-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

I am writing to clarify an article about the Shenandoah National Park Trust that appeared in the Nov. 17 edition of the paper. The headline read, "Park's chief non-profit holds event in D.C. to expand reach."  While I fully support the mission of the Trust as the Park's philanthropic partner, I would like to note that the Trust is one of three co-equal partners of Shenandoah National Park and not the Park’s “chief non-profit.” 

Tags

Recommended for you