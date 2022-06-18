Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I enjoy opening my copy of the Rapp News and being berated, condescended and patronized by Ben Jones as much as anybody. And I’ve gotten past the cognitive dissonance of Ben’s laudable work on behalf of the civil rights movement and his unwavering embrace of all things Confederacy.
But I have a problem with him casting aspersions on Mike Wenger, who I know as a member of the Rappahannock Lions Club and respect and admire for his tireless volunteer work on behalf of so many in the county.
And I also have a hard time with someone who (…checks notes…) was born in North Carolina, made his fame in Hollywood, represented Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District and has his business in Luray (…and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Nashville) gatekeeping who is worthy of holding opinions on what is right or wrong for Rappahannock.
I’m a born Virginian, married a born Virginian with deep family roots in the valley, raised my children in Virginia, spent much of my youth being shaped by Rappahannock County, and have lived over a third of my adult life in Amissville.
But I would never consider painting someone as a ‘transplant,’ as if that defined anything about the content of their character. And I wouldn’t post signs presumptuously defining what I felt was appropriate behavior for those who are new to Rappahannock and wish to share its wonders.
Renaming the community college was and is the right thing to do. And I’m proud to stand in the company of folks like Mike Wenger.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...