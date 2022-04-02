Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
On behalf of the Rappahannock Lions Club, I would like to thank the community for their overwhelming support of our plastic bag collection.
For us, this has been one of those “feel good” projects, knowing that all that we collected was being used by Trex in Winchester to make outdoor decking and furniture. For 500 pounds collected, an organization gets a Trex bench.
The Lions Club got a bench that we placed across from the courthouse. After that, we partnered with the Garden Club, Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection and Rapp at Home. Each group has earned a bench and we now are preparing to partner with Rapp Flow, and then the Rappahannock County Park Foundation. Each time a new group joins us, we get a few more helpers.
Together, we have collected over 2,000 pounds of plastic. That is a lot of bags that don’t end up on the road or in a landfill. We couldn’t have done this without the generous donation of a trailer by Erwin Opitz of Opitz Construction. That really streamlined the collection and delivery process. The Rappahannock government allowing us to park our trailer at Flatwood also facilitated the process. Of course, without the help of Willie Shanks at Flatwood, this would not have been the success it has become. This is truly a community project.
