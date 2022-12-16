Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
It might surprise last week’s commentary contributor Edward Hughes (Balance and chaos, Dec. 8) that I agree with him in his John Adams quote regarding facts, that “Facts are stubborn things, and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
The Washington Post has as its mission statement that “Democracy Dies in Darkness” which is admirable. My concern lies with other media outlets where a darkness seems to include omission (my dictionary stating, “…the action of excluding or leaving out someone or something…” which color or tip an information scale. The Jan. 6th Committee excluded former President Donald Trump’s words to go “peacefully” to the Capitol (I am paraphrasing), and later that day tweeting: “Please support our Capital Police and Law Enforcement … Stay peaceful!” Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg stated in a nationally broadcasted interview that officials from the FBI visited him before the 2020 election to tell him to be on the lookout about an upcoming dump of misinformation, which Mr. Zuckerberg apparently took to heart concerning the Hunter Biden laptop.
My point in my commentary, “Without balance, uneven chaos ensues” (Dec. 1), is that many of us need to research, read about, and listen to all aspects/facts either presented or omitted/hidden. Use various media and compare content. Information missing from some? Ask why, find out why.
How much coverage is there about our southern border? Thousands recorded on heat seeking night videos unaccounted for, disappearing illegally into our country. Our citizens need to be informed, leading to the situation being resolved now to be able to fully remedy immigration.
Remember that not everyone who came to Ellis Island decades ago was admitted. There were rules about being healthy and having proof of means to support oneself. Also remember that the advice when on an aircraft and the oxygen masks drop is to put yours on first, then attend to others. We have severe issues that need to be resolved here in our own country before tending more to others. It’s order, following rules, that will benefit most in the long run.
In this most-welcome holiday season, thinking how we can do to others as we would have them do to us might seem daunting, but bit by bit, together we can.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...