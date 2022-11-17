Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
This was RAAC's 17th annual Fall Art Tour, and it was as fresh and extraordinary as ever!
Each year brings new artists, happy visitors, diverse art works, community experiences, and many people to thank for making it possible.
First, we thank our talented, hard-working artists who make this an exciting and inspiring event for the thousand-plus visitors who come from near and far. It is a special privilege to be invited into their studios and galleries to view their fine work and talk to them about their creative processes. This not only requires an enormous effort to get their art spaces ready for tour guests but sustained energy throughout the year to create new works.
Our gratitude extends to the creative county schools' art teachers and their students whose collaborative works will continue to light up the Washington Schoolhouse with vibrant color and designs through November.
Thanks also go to the local businesses that enhance tour visitors' experience in many ways and encourage them to return to enjoy the county's unique offerings.
Finally, we give special thanks to all of the Art Tour sponsors whose generous support made the tour possible. Their donations continue to sustain arts in our community throughout the year by funding RAAC's Mitchell arts grants.
One comment heard repeatedly throughout the Tour was how much people enjoyed seeing one another and viewing art together. There were many smiles and a pervasive feeling of being part of a very special and vibrant community.
For all of this we are so very grateful and we look forward to next year's Tour to do it again — with the help of this amazing community team!
Andrea Salley and Heather Wicke
Co-chairs, Fall Art Tour planning committee
