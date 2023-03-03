letter-mail-envelope-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

I am the cranky neighbor who complained that Ms. Charlotte Wagner was carrying out dog training activities without a Special Use permit on land zoned Agriculture. Notwithstanding the opinions of the Zoning Administrator, the County Administrator, and the County Attorney that she needed a Special Use Permit, the BZA has ruled that she did not…need one, that is.

