Or, perhaps, division. I remain dismayed at how difficult it is to have a conversation about almost any important issue in this county, without an attempt by some to always divert the conversation.
Again, Black Lives Matter did not sponsor the gathering for peace and justice in Rappahannock several weeks ago. And to divert the conversation to the “fact” that some members who espouse Black Lives Matter (and do not live in this county nor the Piedmont area) are self-identified communists is totally irrelevant to this conversation — nor that self-identified white supremacists are members of the Republican Party. I do find it curious that three outspoken members of the leadership of this county used the very same “talking points” re communists. While not one talked about how we can become a better county and individuals as we pursue a more just world.
I’d love to have that conversation. I invite that conversation. That was what the gathering was about. It was powerful, it was loving, it was the beginning of something. Blessed be the peacemakers.
Judy DeSarno
Washington
