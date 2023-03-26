Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Full disclosure, I am Charlotte Wagner’s husband.
Ms. Mary Katherine Isheeand Ms. Sharon Luke’s recent letters to the editor fail to speak to what the BZA actually decided, and both seem to support an even more dangerous precedent.
First, a description of the issue. K9ology conducts the majority of its classes in the commercially zoned building on the corner of Old Hollow and Lee Highway. This is in line with zoning, and Charlotte pursued commercially zoned property after receiving feedback from members of the Planning Commission and BZA.
The dispute was over a 120’ by 90’ fenced-in field zoned ag. The fence is just like any other livestock fence in the county. The field contains no permanent structures. The county administration’s position was that it’s ok to train goats, sheep, and pigs in that field, as well as hunting and herding dogs. But as soon as a pet dog and its owner step foot onto that ag land for a lesson on not chasing livestock, K9ology was in violation of zoning code.
At the public BZA meeting, Mr. Ron Makela presented his research on the issue. According to what was said at the meeting, Rappahannock’s office of Planning and Zoning Administration, under the same code as today, previously decided a special use permit was not needed to train dogs on agricultural land. At least one dog training facility in the county operates under the previous decision.
The “dangerous precedent” the BZA’s decision set was simply that the county should apply previous decisions to the same question — literally the definition of precedent. The county administration doesn’t get to pick and choose, but needs to keep its answer straight year after year.
I’m not a lawyer, but it doesn’t take one to see that if K9ology were required to seek a special use permit, and, under the same code and zoning, another training facility was not, that’s an unequal application of zoning regulations. The precedent Ms. Ishee and Ms. Luke seem to prefer is one where one person gets told “Yes” by the county, then a while later, someone else is told “No” to the same question.
Joshua Harvey
Flint Hill
