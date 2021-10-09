Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I am voting for Christine Smith to continue to represent Piedmont District on the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and I encourage you to do the same. Our county has a multitude of crucial and sensitive projects going on right now, and Smith is a voice of leadership and common sense on every one of them.
Thanks to refuse and recycling savings that we’ve realized on Smith’s watch, we’re now able to add key paid personnel to support our Fire and Rescue companies. Our volunteer emergency responders have asked for this help, and it’s critical for our safety. This hybrid approach of a few paid staff plus volunteers will continue to yield excellent service at a cost that we can afford.
Since Smith was appointed to our county’s building committee this year, they’re taking a hard look at fixes for our county’s historic buildings and planning for the future. The building committee now generates suggestions for the Board of Supervisors to remedy longtime issues, anticipate future needs, and find solutions that we can afford.
If you see a theme developing here, there is: Smith makes sound decisions that we, as a county, can afford. Rappahannock County is a small, rural locality with limited staff and sources of revenue. Individuals, families and businesses all understand that during this pandemic especially, we need to learn to do more with less, and the county must do the same. Smith keeps us on budget and works hard to avoid tax increases, especially right now when our working families, singles and seniors absolutely cannot afford them.
With these ongoing projects and challenging times, don’t change boats midstream. Join me and cast your vote for Smith to continue to represent Piedmont District on the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors.
