The coronavirus is NOT politics.
The coronavirus is a matter of life and death.
All health authorities say "Wear the Mask." Facial masks are very effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Rappahannock County is now classified as being at Extremely High Risk concerning the coronavirus. But, at the February 1, Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting people were allowed to attend who were not wearing facial masks. It seems as though the BOS members do not understand these things and do not take the coronavirus seriously.
Then, there is the suggestion to consider a resolution to make Rappahannock County a "Constitutional Sanctuary." From what I understand about this from other counties, this is strictly an "antimask" measure.
The only sanctuary it would give is to the coronavirus. This bad idea needs to be stopped quickly.
Jim Warwick
Flint Hill
