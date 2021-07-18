Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Missing from the July 1, 2021, Rappahannock News article, “Debate over Sperryville Rezoning Application comes to Board of Supervisors,” were three important points made by speakers at the hearing:
1. The current zoning provides for growth.
2. The current zoning is adequate as is.
3. There’s no enforceable commitment to affordable or any other kind of housing on the property.
Also, these are the primary reasons the application should be denied. It would set a dangerous precedent to approve an application based on a vision instead of proffers. That would set such a low bar that most anything could pass. Then goodbye rural Rappahannock!
Does this board want to be the one to open the gates to a flood of similar applications, inviting unmanaged development?
Daphne Hutchinson
Washington