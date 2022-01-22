Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Since we now are into the first weeks of 2022, it’s more than time to address our educational system. Specifically, the use of equity instead of equality.
As an example of this, I will tell you of my father’s experience with the quota system that was put in place during his U.S. Treasury Department career decades ago. His boss called him into his office one day and told him that with the new quotas in place, my father had to have (emphasis on the had to have) nine Black people in his department. My father asked for clarification, asking about having to have nine in his department.
When his boss affirmed the must-have total, my father then replied that he’d then have to let two of his Black employees go, stating that he hired his staff on the basis of their qualifications, not the color of their skin. He kept all eleven employees and his boss backed off the requirement.
I am writing this commentary as we celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 21. For a man whose dream included a time when his children would be judged on the basis of their character, not the color of their skin.
Think about this as the word equity, where some schools are eliminating AP courses because some cannot qualify, as a process that actually harms those it proposes to help. Better to keep the AP courses and research how to address the students who don’t qualify. In our church yesterday, one reading was from 1 Corinthians 12:1-11, in which the varieties of gifts given to each by God are described. It then directs each listener to use each of these gifts for the common good.
The challenge and inspiration for many of us is to recognize these gifts given to us and decide how we all can use whatever they are to benefit our communities. Each of our gifts is different from others. Some are brilliant scholars, some hugely talented sports students, others are happy in mechanical fields, others have agricultural interests. The list and variety is endless. This, I feel, can gather many into Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream of character not race, equality for all. No one has ever said that this would be easy; however, isn’t it worthwhile?
