I'm glad Ben Peters'look at electric tractors(Rapp News, Aug. 25) concluded with the central takeaway: Why leave the farm to buy carbon energy for your tractor when there's more than enough solar energy delivered to the farm every day for free to do the work? But it gets even better than that.
The all-electric tractor of the future (and already, to some extent, of the present) isn't just a conventional tractor with an electric motor. First of all, it's driverless. Oh you can drive it — it's got a seat and a steering wheel — but after you teach the tractor its chores by doing them a few times the tractor learns the various procedures and then does them without you. That includes controlling what the PTO and implements are doing — cultivators, sprayers, whatever. Is that really possible? Well, think about it. Engineers are close to perfecting driverless cars capable of highway speeds and complex in-town driving. How hard would it be to teach a tractor to go 3 mph up and down a 60-acre field of identical rows doling out water and pesticide as needed?
That brings us to the next quantum leap. The modern tractor isn't just a mechanical beast of burden. It's a "smart" mobile sensor array, measuring in real time things like moisture level, temperature, pesticide levels and so forth. All the things a farmer pays attention to in a general way the tractor can perceive and analyze in much greater detail throughout the day and in different parts of the field. Imagine the savings in using just enough water or just enough chemicals to get the job done.
So this all sounds like Gee-whiz Flash Gordon stuff, right? Well, go online and check out the CNET video "This Electric Tractor Might Change the Future of Farming and Food!" Small innovative companies are already doing this stuff in — where else — California. And just as it didn't take long for iPods and iPhones to get here, it may not be long before your neighbor has hired a tractor driver with an agricultural science degree whom he doesn't have to pay.
