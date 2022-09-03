letter-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

I'm glad Ben Peters' look at electric tractors (Rapp News, Aug. 25) concluded with the central takeaway: Why leave the farm to buy carbon energy for your tractor when there's more than enough solar energy delivered to the farm every day for free to do the work? But it gets even better than that.

Tags

Recommended for you