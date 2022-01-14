So, in the middle of a crippling surge of COVID-19 contagion when our healthcare system is buckling under the weight of providing care to our citizens, the Board of Supervisors notes that we should be willing to expose ourselves to the risk of infection if we want to participate in our democratic institutions.
The Board of Supervisors should finalize the contract with All Points Broadband to get the funding and resources needed to provide fast and reliable broadband capacity to all the citizens of Rappahannock county ASAP.
There are only poor alternatives. Piedmont Broadband, which used to be local but is now owned by a North Carolina firm, has not been able to provide the service for much of the county over the past decade. The North Carolina owners are committing to adding only 900 subscribers over the next 3 years. Starlink is the bright future that is looking more and more like the light at the end of the tunnel. We paid the $99 deposit fee in February 2021 hoping for a connection by the fall of the year. They are now posting April 2022 as the earliest date. Who knows?
We need Broadband. All Points Broadband combines a tried and tested partnership for private and public funding. It enjoys the enthusiastic and resourceful support of local citizens. It's a no brainer. Let's get it done.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...