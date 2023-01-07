Mr. Eitner mistakenly believes that this problem can be solved by beefing up the numbers of our Border Patrol, processing centers, judges and asylum officers. Rather than enforcing our immigration laws and defending our sovereignty, he wants to expedite illegal entry so that migrants find it easier to move about the country and address what he says is a labor shortage that leaves many employers "scrambling."
At last report, the nation's workforce participation rate had fallen to 62.1 percent from 63.4 percent nine months ago, i.e. millions of Americans remain jobless and forced to compete even harder for jobs thanks to the increasing number of foreign-born entering this country. Eitner also obviously believes the bogus claim that many of the jobs that remain unfilled are those that Americans "won't do," but I suggest he look at the following Bureau of Labor Statistics report revealing that the majority of such jobs are already being done by our citizens.
U.S. labor "shortages" are a myth created by the cheap labor lobby. We don't need more foreign workers but more good paying jobs for Americans.
Casey Eitner should practice what he preaches. Facts please, not myths.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...