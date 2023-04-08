Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
When I came to the President’s Own Marine Band in 1958, I was befriended by Gunnery Sergeant Harry Jensen, one of the senior members of the band. Harry had a former Marine buddy with whom he had served in Japan.
His friend, Mark Russell, had often performed at military service clubs and had developed a routine of musical parody that was the delight of the service member audience. Harry had learned that Mark was performing at the Carroll Arms Hotel on Capitol Hill. Carroll Arms was the "watering hole” of congressional staffers and quite a few of the legislative litterari. One weekend evening Harry and I went to hear Mark in performance.
Long before his Star-Spangled set and flag draped piano, Mark’s only prop then was a rubber chicken hanging limpidly over the piano. It was a fun -filled evening with a bespeckled Mark singing the songs of Tom Lehrer and his own political parody. I continued to catch Mark’s act on weekends and often got to chat and reminisce with him about Marine Corps matters. Around the same time, I was involved with the Military Order of the Carabao, whose yearly Wallow was a show with parody of the military-industrial complex. We traded quips of military satire, and it was very evident that Mark thoroughly enjoyed performing his material to the point of often “breaking himself up” during performance.
Mark went on to the Shoreham Hotel and later to performances on PBS and became an historic icon of American political humor and parody.
Upon my retirement in 1996, I moved full-time to Rappahannock County where I encountered Mark and his wife Ali at performances at the Wendy Weinberg’s Theatre at Little Washington.
Again, we reminisced about the early days and how he particularly enjoyed his Marine heritage to such a point that he and a group of former Marines had a monthly luncheon at De Carlos Restaurant in DC. That group included Mark, Art Buchwald, Gordon Peterson, Mark Shields, Jim Lehrer, Nick Kotz, Jim Dickenson, Henry Aller, and Pat Ferguson.
Two years ago, Mark invited me to join his Marine buddies for lunch and we had a wonderful time telling “war stories” and exchanging good humor.
It was evident that Mark was proud of his Marine heritage, and he truly epitomized the Corps’ motto, “Simper Fidelis.” His good humor and political parody will be missed by all of us for indeed he was a man who was “Always Facile.” Farewell dear friend.
