Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
In response to last week’s “Law and Order, Rapp Style.” For heaven's sake people, it’s a haystack. How a farmer chooses to decorate his haystack on his property should concern no one but the owner! It is tastefully done and in no way affects the surrounding neighbors. I truly wonder if Mr. Biden’s name were painted on it would it be any less of a blemish on the entire landscape. WELL ?
If it’s any comfort to those it annoys, winter is coming and grass growth is slowing. So in a few months that haystack will disappear and it will only be a memory. A good memory at that!
Chuck Settle
Massies Corner area