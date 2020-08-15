Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The Rappahannock News article on the August 3 meeting of the Board of Supervisors (August 6) reported that the Library Board voted 5 to 3 against granting paid maternity leave to a long-term library employee. This was a misunderstanding of the Library Board's action.
In actuality, the Library Board voted against taking money from the library's investment funds to provide paid maternity leave to Amanda Weakley, the longtime children's librarian who is now acting director of the library and who is expecting her first baby in October. The Library Board members who voted “nay” were concerned that we should not deplete the library's investment funds, which we intend to use for renovation and expansion of the library building.
On June 25, 2018, Governor Northam signed Executive Order 12, which granted paid parental leave to State employees to “provide benefits for children and parents and to strengthen the Commonwealth's ability to recruit and retain a talented workforce.” I believe that this policy should be adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Rappahannock County also.
Maureen Harris
Woodville
