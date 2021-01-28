Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Has [Virginia Citizens Defense League President Philip] Van Cleave read the Constitution? [“Influential Virginia gun rights advocate suspended from Facebook,” Rappahannock News, Jan. 21].
Does he understand what the Constitution is meant to constrain? Does the First Amendment mention Facebook or Mailchimp?
He's free to create his own social media platform. It's just the invisible hand, as they say.
Dennis Kelly
Amissville
