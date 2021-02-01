Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.