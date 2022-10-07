letter-story.jpg

It is disappointing to know that two of our supervisors, Smith and Frazier, skipped the latest broadband meeting especially when they knew their colleague Keir Whitson made a special effort to attend via video. I’m surprised by the disrespect displayed by their behavior — not only disrespect to their fellow supervisor, but also to the people they represent.

