It is disappointing to know that two of our supervisors, Smith and Frazier, skipped the latest broadband meeting especially when they knew their colleague Keir Whitson made a special effort to attend via video. I’m surprised by the disrespect displayed by their behavior — not only disrespect to their fellow supervisor, but also to the people they represent.
Each of our supervisors should have the courage to stand up and vote as they believe best represents their constituency — anything less should inspire them to consider resigning and passing their supervisor position on to someone with the commitment required for the job. Broadband is a contentious issue for Smith and Frazier who both have access to high-speed internet at their home addresses. Maybe they should think of others in the county who aren’t as fortunate as they are. It’s time for all of us to be respectful and work together to solve a county problem.
