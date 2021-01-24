Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Attacks by Mary-Sherman Willis against Supervisor Ron Frazier for attending a public event in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 are an irresponsible attempt to suppress Mr. Frazier’s U.S. Constitutional First Amendment rights of both freedom of speech and freedom of peaceable assembly to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Supervisor Frazier, by taking his oath of office, did not forfeit his rights to his own political beliefs. If he is willing to travel to Washington, DC to participate in a peaceable assembly and educate himself on issues of the day, this is his privilege and right.
Comments by Ms. Willis traducing Supervisor Frazier of violating his Supervisor’s oath reflects a shocking ignorance of our most basic and fundamental rights, enshrined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which Supervisor Frazier swore to uphold. By lawfully exercising his Constitutional rights on January 6th Ron Frazier exercised these rights for all of us — including Ms. Willis.
Supervisor Frazier was elected to represent constituents of Jackson District. He has performed these duties faithfully and well for years. Demanding he resign as Supervisor for challenging apparent irregularities in counting national election ballots repudiates Mr. Frazier’s duties to his constituents to assure a fair voting process. It also attempts to deny him his First Amendment right to raise such challenges.
Mark Anderson
Sperryville
