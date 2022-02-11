Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
At the last Broadband Authority meeting on Jan. 26, Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Ron Frazier expressed his opposition to the All Points Broadband effort because “we have an immediate problem” that needs to be addressed, while just last month in a letter to the Rappahannock News he said “Let’s slow down on Broadband and consider alternatives.”
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith opposes the All Points effort because her district was not first in line to receive fiber under the proposal. One has to ask: why are these supervisors so dead set against the All Points Broadband effort? The illogical and capricious nature of their objections would appear not intended to advance the interests of their constituents or Rappahannock County, rather the purpose of these dilatory tactics is to deny Broadband to the community. That would be a travesty. Let’s move forward with the All Points proposal without delay.
Edward Hughes
Flint Hill
Editor’s Note: Frazier did not explicitly say ‘Let’s slow down on Broadband and consider alternatives.’ That was a headline written by Rappahannock News editors to summarize the sentiment outlined within his letter.
