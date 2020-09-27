Amendment No. l on the back of your ballot would provide for a bipartisan redistricting commission responsible for drawing congressional and state legislative districts. It would end partisan gerrymandering by either party after a census and has been supported by both Republicans and Democrats in our state legislature.
Prominent supporters include George Allen and Tim Kaine (who don’t usually agree on very much). Amendment 1 would be the most significant redistricting reform to pass in the Commonwealth of Virginia and make elections fairer for all Virginians.
Jane Coon
Woodville
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.