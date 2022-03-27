Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
“Go fly a kite!” is an expression with special meaning to me, recalling very happy childhood days of kite flying. With the hugely blustery winds we’ve been experiencing here, perhaps they are presenting challenges because I haven’t seen any sky filled kites lately. There are so many sizes, shapes, and designs available in today’s stores and online.
Kite flying was one of my childhood joys, and maybe yours as well. My kites were rarely store bought. My father usually made mine and many of his least favorite ties became famous as kite tails, along with colorful scraps from my mother’s sewing basket. Also, yards of sturdy string on a stick. One person I know remembers having so much string for his kites that he and his friends had to carry their string sticks in baskets.
I’ve never forgotten one friend’s boast that he got his kite up one mile into the sky … though that sounds like one of those stories that gets a little more exaggerated with each telling. Anyone recall reunion tales? Another friend of mine told me how she spent many happy Spring days as a youngster running down giant hills in Kentucky to get her kites airborne.
When my first four children were little, one of my father’s favorite outings with them was a kite flying adventure. Believe me, with four grandchildren aged 5, 6, 7 and 8, that was challenging.
How many of you used to send messages to your kites as they swung aloft in the heavens? We slit the paper over the string and let wind gusts deliver scads of wild messages to our dizzy kites.
Wonder how high our local kites will fly this Spring? I ordered two online. One reminds me of the famous Blue Morpho butterfly of Costa Rica, one that country has raised domestically as mementoes for visitors, hoping to preserve the wild ones there. My other kite resembles our splendid Monarchs, as a reminder to me about the importance of pollinator gardens. Now, who knew the kite discussion could lead into the ecological balance of our planet, the one I’ve heard some refer to as our island home?
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...