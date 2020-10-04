letter-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

Trump Train has made it to Rappahannock County — via hay bales at Massie’s Corner — Yea!

Let’s remember what makes America great: Freedom to worship and freedom to have different political beliefs. That’s what makes America great.

Let’s work together to get this country back on track. I don’t want to go through that toilet paper shortage again! We can still come together with different political differences and make this country a great place for our kids.

Phyllis Poore

Washington

Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

Tags