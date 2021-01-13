Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
To my delight I just saw that Devin Sherwood’s cartoons are going to be published in the Rapp News. No surprise to see Devin’s work; he comes from a talented family with an accomplished artist as mother.
Other than to be rid of the nasty virus among us I cannot think of a nicer Christmas present to the readers of this paper.
Thank you!
Hans Gerhard
Slate Mills
