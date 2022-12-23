Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Another family favorite decades ago was when my Grandma Rae’s rum-soaked fruitcake made its way from Poughkeepsie, New York, to South Bend, Indiana, with its aroma wafting through its layers of brown paper wrapping.
Anyone who gives fruitcake a bad rap obviously never had a slice of Grandma Rae’s! A while ago, my brother Pat shared a new (to me) way to enjoy it even more: warm a bit, then top with a dollop of real whipped cream. Truly delicious. But, I digressed from my topic of today: the gingerbread house, an item still on my “maybe someday I’ll try to make one” list.
The idea of edible homemade treasures reminds me of a young wife and mother who lived decades ago at the USMC Base at Quantico, Virginia. Her signature Christmas gift was a miniature gingerbread house, which she created by a dozen or more each year. She was also a Girl Scout leader and used her creative, imaginative skills helping with their badge requirements.
As it’s really, really, close to Christmas at this point, might a decorated gingerbread man, woman, or child, in lieu of a more complicated gingerbread house, make its way, perhaps snowflake strewn cellophane wrapped, tied with festive curly ribbon, to someone, family or friend, around our beloved Rappahannock County or nearby? Have a merry holiday.
