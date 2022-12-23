ginger.jpg

Another family favorite decades ago was when my Grandma Rae’s rum-soaked fruitcake made its way from Poughkeepsie, New York, to South Bend, Indiana, with its aroma wafting through its layers of brown paper wrapping.

