Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
We are more grateful than ever for the generosity on display during this year's Give Local Piedmont. Our nonprofits worked incredibly hard to make this day a success, and we are so proud of their result. Thank you to our communities for supporting this program.
Thank you to the NPCF Board of Directors for encouraging us to orchestrate the Give Local Piedmont campaign. Thank you to the PATH Foundation for keeping the Bonus Pool that every nonprofit receives a part of, and in turn creates a competitive, fun atmosphere, plus a nice icing on the cake with additional funding. And, thank you to our sponsors – friends, fund holders and businesses that have for 10 years put funding forward to support this program and in turn support all 201 participating nonprofits.
Mightycause and the small GLP team will understand if I say... I love this program and can’t wait for it to be over, because they probably all agree that though it is somewhat painful and long in preparation, it is an extraordinary experience where people join together to celebrate how to take care of each other.
So, thank you Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock for giving us communities we care about and work hard to make better and celebrate with programs like Give Local Piedmont.
Some stats:
3,072 donors supported 201 nonprofit organizations with donations totaling approximately $1,189,600. This includes a $130,000 Bonus Pool that will be divided proportionally to all participants as well as $25,000 in Prizes.
Early Giving brought in $221,900. 90% of fees were covered by our donors – thank you donors!
Largest single donation was $25,000.
The Fauquier Free Clinic secured the highest number of donations – 182 donations, followed by the Headwaters Foundation with 177 donations.
Top earners include:
Fauquier Free Clinic - $41,083
Fresta Valley Christian School - $46,532
Kid Pan Alley - $46,360
Mental Health Association of Fauquier County - $38,097
Total earned in 10 years: $9.1 million!
Jane Bowling-Wilson, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Executive Director and the GLP team: Dede McClure, Renard Carlos, Tanya Paull, Tiny Pixel and Liz Rose.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...