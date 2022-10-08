letter-mail-envelope-story.jpg

I've never seen righteous indignation at a higher frenzy than in the coverage of the Board of Supervisors meeting that lacked a quorum for anything but a tie vote. The calumny pointed at BOS Members Smith and Frazier for not joining into what appeared to be a Democratic Party rally was unrivaled in recent years. Whatever objectivity the Rapp News has attempted to project was blown to bits by the hyperbole of the attacks, in both the coverage and in the letters from "outraged" proponents of the deal.

