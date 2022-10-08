Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I've never seen righteous indignation at a higher frenzy than in the coverage of the Board of Supervisors meeting that lacked a quorum for anything but a tie vote. The calumny pointed at BOS Members Smith and Frazier for not joining into what appeared to be a Democratic Party rally was unrivaled in recent years. Whatever objectivity the Rapp News has attempted to project was blown to bits by the hyperbole of the attacks, in both the coverage and in the letters from "outraged" proponents of the deal.
I must confess I am an agnostic when it comes to internet speed. The greater joy for me is the ancient silence of nature. I am tired of being "improved." Did these folks really move out here to Paradise to spend their time trying to improve the speed of their gadgets?
We run a business with three locations in two states and thirty plus employees. So I understand about "busy." Chill out, younguns, or go back to where everything is measured by the speed of "connectivity."
I was also amused by the Rapp News telling us that the taxpayers are not on the hook for this boondoggle because "the state of Virginia is putting up $96 million in pandemic rescue funds." The notion that local taxpayers do not fund the Governments in Richmond and Washington could best be described as an innocent delusion.
It is one thing to disagree with a political tactic, but it is quite another for the Rappahannock News to join in the attack on two conscientious elected officials. They both won their races quite handily, which means they have the support of many good Rappahannock folks.
"Politics ain't beanbag," said the late Mr. Dooley.
