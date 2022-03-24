Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Some of you may recall that I wrote to the Rappahannock News regarding the article about the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. virtual celebration/Julia E. Boddie Scholarship fundraiser sponsored by the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation in January 2022, specifically criticisms that I expressed at the time.
The Rappahannock News editor was gracious in the matter and stated that they would strive to do better going forward. I believe that if you're going to criticize on the one hand, you must also give "kudos" when they are due. And, "kudos" are due to the paper on the followup story about the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship fund, and the talented educator the scholarship is named for.
The March 3 article about Mrs. Boddie, the scholarship and comments from scholarship award winners that were interviewed, was really nicely done. It was well thought out, well written and captured the essence of Mrs. Boddie's personality, her life and legacy and provided insight into the reason she is honored in this manner. So, thanks to Julia Shanahan, a member of the Rappahannock News staff for a job well done on this article.
I must mention just one correction; the group photo on page 13 of this edition is misidentified (I sent several photos with descriptions that probably loaded differently than received by the newspaper). The photo shown is not a faculty photo, rather it was taken in 1993 inside the main sanctuary of the First Baptist Church, located on Main Street in Washington, in preparation for the 120th Anniversary of the Church. The persons shown are the Church Trustees, all deceased now, left to right they are: Deacon Charles Brown, Mrs. Maud Roy, Deacon Lewis Butler, Sr., Mrs. Julia Boddie (in the Ushers' uniform), and Deacon John Williams. Perhaps, you can reprint the photo in an upcoming edition, or post it in your online edition. Again, good job on the article and great come back! Thanks.
