I have been long accustomed to many politicians taking bribes so artfully disguised as Political Action Committees. They shudder with distaste at the notion that their vote should be up for the highest bidder. How do so many come out of office richer than when they entered? And why is the Senate often known as the millionaires club? We have long given up on the idea that it is the greatest debating club in the world.
Neither house is able to police its members to a semblance of reality … the actions of both houses in regards to the insurrection of Jan. 6 by many members seems fairly straightforward — Treason.
Never mind that he contravenes the advice of the CDC — the very agency designed to protect American citizenry; never mind that the former fundraiser (he should be right at home in the House of Representatives) is going to nay say a provision backed by every responsible physician, every major drug manufacturer and organization, funded with $6 billion budget in order to keep us safe, using a mask of varying density and discovered in the 11th Century.
Rep. Good's actions are just wrong and dangerous on many levels, it is a willful disregard of human life, a disregard of a difficult law laid in place for the very age group we are sworn by everything sacred to protect.
