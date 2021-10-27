Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Congressman Bob Good (R-VA District 5) came to Rappahannock County High School last week to openly encourage students to violate a government mandate and endanger their own health. Invited by government teacher Tim Stockdale, Good gave his captive audience of teenagers the false conspiracy theory that they were at greater risk from wearing masks than from the virus itself. He encouraged them not to wear masks. He went so far as to call the governor’s assertions of mask safety “lies.”
There is no option in the mask mandate. Either you follow the governor’s public health emergency order requiring universal masking in K-12, or you are violating it. Good's use of our school as a platform for spreading right-wing conspiracy theories in the absence of corrective facts was an unconscionable act and a betrayal of truth, fairness and the very principles upon which America was founded.
This might have been a legitimate learning experience in critical thinking had an “opposing” view been presented. Stockdale could have invited Dr. Denise Bonds, director of the Virginia Department of Health for the Rapidan-Rapp District, or delegate candidate Dr. Doug Ward, an epidemiologist with decades of experience, to speak to his students. They could have presented science-based facts about COVID mitigation. Without that grounding in science and public policy, there was nothing “propitious” or balanced about Good’s visit to the school.
Stockdale violated his duty and abused his power as a teacher by forcing the students to listen to right-wing propaganda with no balance. His action put our children and our community at risk during a pandemic.
I, Kathryn Gordon, am a grandparent of an RCHS student and a retired high school teacher. I am deeply concerned about the high number in COVID cases at RCHS, and decry the action of Mr. Stockdale.
And I, Mary-Sherman Willis, a concerned citizen of Rappahannock County, join Kathryn in asking that the high school remedy the dangerous misinformation left by Bob Good’s visit immediately.
