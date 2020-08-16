Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I am a “damn Yankee” though I’ve lived in Rappahannock for 33 years. I have no opinion on the removal of the Confederate monument in Little Washington but I do have two comments on Ben Jones’ suggestion to build yet another Civil War monument to “recognize those who lived in slavery and servitude here and also honor those from here who fought for the Union.” [“A way out of no way out,” Aug. 6].
This suggestion is woefully late and painfully small. If names of the dead have been inadvertently omitted from the existing monument, they should be added forthwith. I remind Mr. Jones that the concept of “separate but equal” was vitiated by the Supreme Court in 1954’s Brown v. Board of Education decision.
Louise Bondelid
Woodville
