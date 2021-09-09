letter-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved closer to Rappahannock County, members of our local Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) team worked quickly to remove a large debris dam from the Rush River, which could have resulted in a significant flash-flood event in Harris Hollow and areas downstream.

On behalf of the residents of Harris Hollow and those who live along the Rush River, I write with sincere gratitude to acknowledge the hard work of these VDOT employees: George Lee, Junior Jenkins, Jonathan Jenkins, David Clanagan, Michael Mitchell, Chad Utz, David Jenkins, and Mark Nesbit.

Finally, I ask our citizens to please take a moment and show their appreciation for our local VDOT professionals by slowing down and offering a friendly wave or “thumbs-up” gesture when these dedicated individuals are out working on our roads and highways.

Keir Whitson

Hampton District Supervisor,

Washington

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Tags

Recommended for you