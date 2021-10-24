Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
A few years ago, there was a terrifying school bus accident involving Rappahannock County Public Schools students. As a parent to five students, I nervously approached the scene and was immediately reassured when the first person I saw was my School Board Representative, Larry Grove, directing traffic as a volunteer firefighter.
In the 16 years I’ve known Larry, he has dedicated himself to making RCPS better for each student by supporting programs such as the trade schools, governors’ school, the new Agricultural and Health Science initiatives, and providing scholarships for seniors.
He takes the time to get to know the students he represents by attending school PTO functions, cheering at games, and hiring local teens to buck hay on his farm. He is a forward thinker, as evidenced by the collaboration with Valley Health to set in motion telehealth solutions to our rural school population even before the pandemic hit. Larry is courteous to all and courageous in standing up for what our families need here in Rappahannock. On top of that, he is immensely qualified with decades of professional experience as an educator. Just as Larry’s steady leadership comforted me at that accident, having his experience on the school board reassures me our schools are in good hands.
