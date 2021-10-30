Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I am writing to thank The Rappahannock News and the Businesses of Rappahannock for their sponsorship of the Candidates Forum last Saturday. I know how much work and thought goes into organizing such an event, and I appreciate their efforts to give our community an opportunity to see and hear the candidates for School Board and the Board of Supervisors.
At the forum I felt pride in hearing universal praise for our school system. My fellow School Board members and I have worked hard to guide Rappahannock County Public Schools toward constant improvement, going from an already good school system to an exemplary one. All the candidates recognized this. Of course, there is always more to be done, and we have projects underway, putting students first as we expand opportunities for apprenticeship programs; enhance the partnership with Valley Health to provide telehealth to students, staff, and parents; and provide tuition assistance for students wishing to pursue college credit while in high school, to name a few. We are committed to addressing these initiatives in a fiscally responsible way.
I am not a politician. I’m an educator and a farmer. I hold onto the advice once given me by Bob Anderson. He said that local politics should focus on addressing local issues and should not allow national politics to infect local operations. I also remind myself of Aline Johnson’s advice: You can disagree without being disagreeable. We can always learn from our predecessors. Be civil and make the school system the best it can be.
At the close of this letter, I’d like to address the allegation that I am too old to be on the School Board. I won’t cite my labor in the hayfields or my commitment to the Fire Department and the Rescue Squad. Instead, I’ll quote a well-regarded President: “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.” (Ronald Reagan, 1984, before serving a second term)
I urge everyone to vote on Nov. 2. May those who can best serve our students and our community win!
Larry Grove
Woodville
The writer is a Stonewall-Hawthorne District School Board candidate
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...