My wife and I are writing to you and your readers to express our support of Larry Grove for the Rappahannock County School Board.
We believe education to be most important in the rearing of children and young adults. We are both graduates of university. Two of our grandchildren graduated from Rappahannock schools. One attended Governor’s School in Warrenton. One graduated from James Madison, and the other is at Duke University.
Grove has been an educator for most of his life: As a teacher, counselor, principal, coach and vice-chair of the Rappahannock School Board. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and a Master’s degree from V.P.I. and educational administration at UVA.
Grove is honest and respectable. He volunteers with the Sperryville Rescue Squad and Fire Department. He is in the Lions Club — a three term past president. His wife Kathleen (whose family resided on Red Oak Mountain since the 1700s) is also an educator. She was head of school at the Wakefield Country Day School in Flint Hill.
We urge all to vote for Grove for School Board. He is a resource for our schools, we need a professional educator for this job!
