Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I thank the voters of the Stonewall-Hawthorne District for their vote of confidence in me, our schools, and a common sense approach to school governance. I know my fellow Board members join me in continuing to work for an A+ experience for each of the students in Rappahannock.
Our mission to promote a culture of learning, a roadmap for excellence, and the passion and character that leads to each student’s success will guide us in developing programs that benefit our students, staff, parents, and community as we work to empower every student to reach his or her full potential.
I welcome feedback and input from all our families and am excited to represent all of Stonewall-Hawthorne for four more years. Our schools are our future, and it is important that we all work together to guide our young people into successful citizenship after high school.
